Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader in MP

New Delhi, April 28
Congress leader Kamal Nath today resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, with MLA Govind Singh succeeding him. Nath, however, will continue to be PCC chief.
Nath was MP CM for 15 months after the 2018 state elections. The Congress government in the state fell in March 2020 after a slew of resignations by Congress MLAs. Once the BJP came to the helm, Nath began serving as CLP leader. The Congress is keen on implementing “one man-one post” rule in the party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors