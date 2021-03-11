Kamal Nath resigns as CLP leader in MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Congress leader Kamal Nath today resigned as the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, with MLA Govind Singh succeeding him. Nath, however, will continue to be PCC chief.

Nath was MP CM for 15 months after the 2018 state elections. The Congress government in the state fell in March 2020 after a slew of resignations by Congress MLAs. Once the BJP came to the helm, Nath began serving as CLP leader. The Congress is keen on implementing “one man-one post” rule in the party.

