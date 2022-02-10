Kapil Sibal flays PM Modi for his 'tukde tukde' jibe against Congress leaders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Congress member in the Rajya Sabha Kapil Sibal on Wednesday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “tukde tukde gang” jibe against the Congress leaders and returned him the compliments in the same coin.

Sibal said, “One who dismembers the Constitution... fraternity... creates division in society is tukde tukde gang’s leader.” In a reply to discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the RS on Tuesday, Modi said Congress leaders had come under the influence of urban naxals.

He flayed the Union Government for not addressing concerns of the common man in the proposals of Budget.

“You are looking towards the sky. See towards the ground,” Sibal said, while critiquing the Budget for neglecting measures which would genuinely help in creating the country’s wealth. —

#kapil sibal #narendra modi