Kappan moves top court for bail, hearing on Aug 26

New Delhi, August 24
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan has moved the Supreme Court challenging an Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana agreed to take up his plea on August 26 after advocate Haris Beeran mentioned it for urgent listing. Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, while on his way to Hathras to cover the gang-rape of a Dalit. The police alleged he tried to create communal tension in Hathras and the newspaper he claimed to represent had shut down two years ago.
