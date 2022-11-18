Kargil war hero Nayak Deepchand, actor Mona Ambegaonkar join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Shegaon (Maharashtra), November 18
Kargil war hero Nayak Deepchand and Bollywood actor Mona Ambegaonkar joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday.
Deepchand, native of Hisar in Haryana, lost his hand and both legs at Tololing during the 1999 Kargil War.
Late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had hailed him as "Kargil Yoddha" during his visit to Drass on the Kargil Vijay Diwas, a Congress release said.
Deepchand is active in the Adarsh Sainik Foundation and works for the welfare of servicemen who were rendered disabled in the line of duty, it added.
Actor Mona Ambegaonkar too joined the foot march during the day, the party informed.
