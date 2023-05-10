 Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly : The Tribune India

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

In outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, and JD(S) at 29

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their vote for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 10

Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party.

Several forecasters also predicted a hung assembly.

While the ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicted that the Congress would get 100-112 seats, BJP 83-95, JD(S) 21-29, the Republic TV-P MARQ forecast that the Congress will get 94-108 seats, the BJP 85-100 and JD(S) 24-32.

The India TV-CNX exit polls gave the Congress 110-120 seats and the BJP 80-90 seats. They predicted 20-24 seats for the JD (S).

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll stated that the Congress is likely to get 99-109 seats, the BJP 88-98 and the JD(S) 21-26 while the Zee News-Matrize Agency predicted that the Congress would get 103-118, the BJP 79-94 and the JD(S) 25-33.

The News Nation-CGS poll said the BJP would get 114 seats, the Congress 86 and the JD(S) 21. The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat forecast that the BJP was likely to win 94-117, Congress 91-106 and the JD(S) 14-24.

Times Now-ETG exit polls gave 113 seats to the Congress and 85 to the BJP. It predicted 23 seats for JD (S).

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats out of total 224, followed by the Congress at 80 and JD(S) at 37. There was one independent member, while BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP) had one legislator each.

With no party having a clear majority and as the Congress and JD(S) were trying to forge an alliance, B S Yediyurappa of BJP staked a claim and formed the government. However, it had to resign within three days ahead of the trust vote, unable to muster the required numbers.

Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as CM, but the wobbly dispensation collapsed in 14 months as 17 legislators resigned and came out of the ruling coalition and defected to the BJP, facilitating it to come back to power.

In the by-polls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats.

In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress at 69, and JD(S) at 29.

#BJP #Congress #karnataka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as low turnout recorded; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

3
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

4
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

5
Haryana

Liquor to get 5% costlier in Haryana, beer cheaper

6
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

7
Entertainment

Chandigarh girl Wamiqa Gabbi, who is basking in the glory of web series Jubilee, says OTT has opened up many opportunities for newcomers

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept suspends licences of 15 chemists

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

10
World

Arson, rioting in Pakistan as Rangers whisk away ex-PM Imran Khan from court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as low turnout recorded; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

Karnataka Assembly elections: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly

In outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by the Cong...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

Voting ends for Karnataka Assembly polls; nearly 66 per cent turnout till 5 pm

First-time voters and the elderly stole the show as they wer...

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

PM Modi to pay official visit to United States on June 22, Biden to host state dinner

Accent on defence, technology, space, climate change and peo...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

Wrestlers demand lie-detector Narco Test on Brij Bhushan under Supreme Court supervision

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection: Voters’ ‘reluctance’ to fore as low turnout recorded; AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

Ludhiana court vacates stay on biopic on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv