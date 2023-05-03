Karnataka Assembly polls: As Congress proposes to ban Bajrang Dal, BJP makes it about Lord Hanuman; PM begins speech with ‘Bajrang Bali’ chant

Vibha Sharma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 3

Congress’ election promise to ban right wing organisation Bajrang Dal if elected to power in Karnataka seems to have given the rival BJP a ready handle against it, linking it to Hindu god Lord Hanuman and Hindu religion.

A day after he described Congress’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal as an attempt to jail those chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his election speech in the poll-bound state with a ‘Bajrang Bali’ chant.

After the ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogan, PM Modi chanted ‘Bajrang Bali ki’ to which the crowd responded saying ‘jai’.

Yesterday, the PM attacked the lead opposition, claiming that it was trying to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

“It is the country’s misfortune that Congress had a problem with Lord Rama, and now it has difficulty with those who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’. First they (Congress) locked Lord Rama, now they have vowed to lock those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’”, the PM said.

“When I have come to pay my respects in Hanuman’s land, at the same time the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock Hanuman,” he added.

Bajrang Dal, BJP and Congress

Even though the Congress says that linking the ‘Bajrang Dal’ to Lord Hanuman was like “insulting” the revered Hindu god, the BJP appears to be in no mood to let go of the opportunity, especially with just a week to go before the state polls.

Congress has demanded an apology from PM Modi for equating Lord Hanuman with Bajrang Dal.

“He is insulting our faith in Lord Hanuman. He should apologise to the country, as he has hurt our religious sentiments,” party spokesman Pawan Khera said.

Observers say the Congress’ action appears to be directed at wooing the minority community in the state.

At the same time, the BJP also needs to make the Karnataka elections more about communities than castes (Lingayats, Vokkaligas etc) where it seems to be facing issues.

The Bajrang Dal issue seems to have given it just the opportunity.

Congress’ manifesto and Owaisi

On Tuesday the grand old party led its Karnataka manifesto for the upcoming elections with the controversial proposal to ban the organization that was at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, linking it to the proscribed Popular Front of India against which the Centre invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act last year

The Congress promised to take “firm” action against people and organisations “spreading hatred” amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion

Calling it an attack on ‘Hinduism’, BJP leaders declared that it will boomerang on the Congress.

State minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said the Bajrang Dal was not an anti-social organisation but a ‘rastra bhakt’ organisation with presence all over India.

Interestingly AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who is under attack from the Congress for trying to divide Muslim voters to benefit the BJP, also did not seem to be quite enamoured by the proposal.

Rather he slammed the grand old party for making promises before the elections while keeping none of them. Referring to the Babri Masjid demolition, Owaisi said the Congress made a resolution to rebuild the mosque but did nothing.

“When Babri Masjid was demolished, they issued a resolution to rebuild a mosque there. What became of that? A lot of things are said before elections. You can see what happened post-elections” Owaisi was quoted as saying.

Owaisi also dismissed as “nonsense” claims that he was there in Karnataka to help the BJP. “There is a saying in Urdu ‘naach na jaane aangan teda’” he said, hitting back at the Congress.

Karnataka’s ‘Hindutva’ politics

The fact is Karnataka politics is influenced by ‘Hindutva’ politics and politicians/ leaders from north India, more than other states in south India—Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.

Observers say Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan holds a similar place in Karnataka as Ayodhya in north India.

If the Ram temple movement strengthened the saffron party in Hindi-belt, the Eidgah campaign of the 1990s led by right-wing helped it gain foothold and power in Karnataka.

Several religious leaders from the state also participated in the Ayodhya movement.

Whether the Congress has made a sound political move, only time will tell.

