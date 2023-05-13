Karnataka poll results: Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form government; PM Modi offers best wishes

PTI

Bengaluru, May 13

The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka for which counting of votes took place on Saturday.

According to the Election Commission website, the party won 122 seats and was leading in 14 constituencies.

On the other hand, the BJP won 56 seats and was ahead in eight segments. The JD(S) emerged victorious in 18 seats and was leading in two constituencies.

Two independents, one candidate each from ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha’ and ‘Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha’ won.

Elections to the 224-member Assembly took place on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress for its win in the Karnataka assembly polls and wished the party best in its endeavour to fulfilling people's aspirations.

"I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he said in another tweet.