Karnataka Assembly polls: EC issues show cause notices to Cong’s Priyank, BJP’s Yatnal for their ‘nalayak’ and ‘vishkanya’ remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 3

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show cause notices each to Congress leader Priyank, the son of Congress present Mallikarjun Kharge, and BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for their ‘nalayak’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘vishkanya’ jibe against Sonia Gandhi respectively.

The poll panel in both the cases claimed that prima facie the duo has violated provisions of the model code and asked them to respond to the show cause notices by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action should not be taken against them.

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

“When you (the PM) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you tell the people of Banjara community? ‘Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai’ (Don’t be afraid. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.),” Priyank Kharge had said, quoting from Modi’s speech. “Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an inept son is sitting in Delhi, how can you run the family?),” he asked, addressing people.

BJP MLA Yatnal likened Gandhi to a ‘vishakanya’ (venomous) in retaliation to Congress president’s “venomous snake” barb hurled at PM Modi, with the comments drawing sharp response from the opposition party which sought the legislator’s expulsion.

#BJP #Congress #Karnataka #Mallikarjun Kharge #Narendra Modi