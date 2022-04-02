Karnataka BJP leaders say Hindus are well within their rights on non-‘halal’ meat like Muslims are on ‘halal’

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 2

The ‘halal’ meat boycott campaign is gathering pace in poll-bound Karnataka. While the police have arrested members of a right-wing group in connection with incidents of assault over the sale of ‘halal’ meat in Shivamogga district, according to reports, the controversy appears to be gaining steam.

The accused had reportedly assaulted a meat shop and a hotel owner over the sale of ‘halal’ meat, turning the issue into yet another flashpoint in the state.

Demanding a ban on ‘halal’ ahead of the Ugadi festival on Saturday, some groups alleged that money from ‘halal’ certification was being used in “anti-national activities”. Some BJP leaders said Hindus were well within their rights to demand non-halal/‘jhatka’ meat like Muslims demand ‘halal’.

According to Islam, Muslims can consume only ‘halal’ meat.

Ugadi marks the new Hindu lunar calendar in which a section of non-vegetarian Hindu families host a feast where meat is served.

After the hijab controversy and state temples putting restrictions on businessmen from the Muslim community, denying them permission to set up stalls on shrine premises or at temple fairs, saffron supporters have started urging Hindus not to buy ‘halal’ products. Right-wing groups are going door to door, asking people to buy groceries and meat only from “Hindu shops” and skip offering meat altogether,

The Karnataka politics is heating up and this is just the beginning as the state steps into the months preceding the Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

BJP general secretary CT Ravi is on record calling the ‘halal’ meat a kind of “economic jehad”.

“Halal is an economic jehad. It means that it is used like a jehad so that Muslims should not do business with others. When they think that only ‘halal’ meat should be used, what is wrong in saying that it should not be used?” Ravi was quoted as saying.

Calling ‘halal’ meat “somebody’s leftover for Hindus”, he said: “Halal has been designed in a planned way so that the products should be purchased only from Muslims and not from others. When Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, why should you insist on Hindus buying from them,” Ravi said.

“Such trade practices are not one-way traffic but two-way. If Muslims agree to eat non-‘halal’ then Hindus will also use halal,” he argued.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged all sections of society to observe restraint before commenting on social issues.

Difference between ‘halal’ and ‘jhatka’

‘Halal’ means permissible according to Islam. The process involves slaughtering the animal slowly along with lines from the holy book while following the set guidelines. Stunning cannot be used and animals must be alive and healthy at the time of slaughter. ‘Jhatka’ refers to the swift chopping of the head in a single blow so that the animal dies instantly without much pain. There are arguments and counters on nutritional values of both.