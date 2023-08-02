Karnataka boat mishap: Body of missing fisherman found

Mangaluru, August 2
The body of a fisherman who went missing after a boat capsized off Byndoor coast in Udupi district on July 31, was found, police sources said on Wednesday.
The body of Satish Kharvi was found floating near Koderi Port sea walk near Uppunda on Tuesday night. Locals found the body and informed the police following which it was recovered.
A search was on for the fisherman since Monday evening. Another person, Nagesh Kharvi, who was rescued on Monday, had died later at the hospital.
The country boat had capsized on Monday while returning to the shore after a fishing trip near Uppunda in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.
State Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Mankala Vaidya, on Tuesday, visited the houses of the two fishermen who lost their lives in the boat tragedy and said Rs 6 lakh each will be handed over to the families. PTI
