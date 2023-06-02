 Karnataka Cabinet decides to implement all five guarantees : The Tribune India

Karnataka Cabinet decides to implement all five guarantees

Speaking about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme that provides Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of the family, also known as ‘kartha’, the CM said it will be implemented from August 15

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. File photo



PTI

Bengaluru, June 2

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to implement the ruling Congress’s five guarantees, without any discrimination of caste or religion, within this financial year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

The Cabinet held a detailed discussion regarding the five guarantees and its implementation, and has arrived at decisions, Siddaramaiah who headed the meeting told reporters.

The Congress had promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ - 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti) on coming to power.

The Gruha Jyothi scheme to provide 200 units free electricity per month to every household will be implemented from July 1, Siddaramaiah said. However, the arrears have to be paid by the customers.

Speaking about the Gruha Lakshmi scheme that provides Rs 2,000 per month to women heads of the family, also known as ‘kartha’, the CM said it will be implemented from August 15.

He said the application can be submitted for this, even online, from June 15 to July 15, and the applicants who want to be beneficiaries under the scheme will have to submit their Aadhaar and bank account details along with their applications.

The scheme will be applicable to both BPL and APL card holders, he said, adding that the beneficiaries of social security schemes will also get the benefit.

Siddaramaiah also announced that under ‘Anna Bhagya’, 10 kg of food grains will be given to every member of a BPL household and Antyodaya card holders from July 1.

He also said that under ‘Shakti’, from June 1 women can travel for free in public transport buses other than AC, luxury buses in Karnataka.

He also said that the KSRTC will reserve 50 per cent seats for men and the remaining for women.

Further, under the ‘YuvaNidhi’ scheme, unemployed youngsters who graduated in 2022-23, will be provided an unemployment dole of Rs 3,000 for graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for 24 months from the date of registration, the CM said, adding that if they find a job in the meantime, then the dole would be stopped.

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Haryana

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

