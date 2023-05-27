24 legislators to take oath as Karnataka ministers today

PTI

Bengaluru, May 27

A week after assuming power, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will carry out the cabinet expansion by inducting 24 legislators who will be sworn in as ministers on Saturday.

The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers. Ten of them, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, were sworn in on May 20.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the swearing-in will take place at 11.45 am at the Raj Bhavan.

Security has been stepped up in and around the Raj Bhavan in view of the crowd that would gather to witness the ceremony.

MLAs H K Patil, Krishna Byregowda, N Cheluvarayaswamy, K Venkatesh, H C Mahadevappa, Congress working president Eshwar Khandre and former state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao are among those who will take oath on Saturday noon.

Others in the list are: Kyathasandra N Rajanna, Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Shivanand Patil, Ramappa Balappa Timmapur, S S Mallikarjun, Shivaraj Sangappa Tangadagi, Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Mankal Vaidya, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Rahim Khan, D Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, N S Boseraju, Suresha B S, Madhu Bangarappa, M C Sudhakar and B Nagendra.