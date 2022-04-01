Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai calls for restraint after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's 'religious divide' remark

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, March 31

A day after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urged Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to resolve “communal exclusion” in the state, the BJP hit out at her for her “politically coloured opinion”.

Bommai said his government would look into the matter and urged all sections of society to observe restraint before commenting on social issues.

“Karnataka has always forged inclusive economic development and we must not allow such communal exclusion. If ITBT became communal it would destroy our global leadership,” she said, asking Bommai to “resolve this growing religious divide”.

Her tweet was in response to incidents of denial of permission to non-Hindu traders to carry on business around temples during annual fairs in some parts of the state.

Shaw’s tweet drew a sharp reaction from BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya today.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon chief

Malviya said it was “unfortunate to see people like Shaw impose their personal, politically coloured opinion and conflate it with India’s leadership in the ITBT sector. Rahul Bajaj once said something similar for Gujarat. It is today a leading automobile manufacturing hub”.

Accusing her of having ties with the Congress, Malviya said: “Good to see Shaw wake up to the religious divide in Karnataka. Did she speak up when a belligerent minority sought to prioritise hijab over education or Congress framed rules excluding non-Hindus from Hindu institutions. She helped the Congress draft their manifesto. Explains?”

Today, Shaw affirmed confidence that the Bommai government will resolve the issue peacefully, saying: “Vested interests are hijacking the issue to political parties. I am a proud Kannadiga and don’t want to see these incidents detract from economic progress. All parties need to work towards this.”

