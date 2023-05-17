Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM, say sources

New Delhi, May 17
Siddaramaiah is likely to be the next Karnataka chief minister, according to sources quoted in TV reports.
Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi amid hectic parleys in the party to name its chief minister face.
The meeting comes a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his house and discussed with him government formation.
State party chief DK Shivakumar is also meeting Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
