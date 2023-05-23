 Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks police to take strict action against inflammatory social media posts : The Tribune India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks police to take strict action against inflammatory social media posts

Warned that concerned police officials will be held responsible if law and order situation in the state deteriorates

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. PTi Photo



PTI

Bengaluru, May 22

In his maiden meeting with top police officials after the Congress government came to power, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday warned that concerned officials will be held responsible if law and order situation in the state deteriorates, and asked them to act against those disturbing harmony through social media posts.

 He also instructed them to give priority to solving traffic problems in Bengaluru city and controlling cyber crimes.

 Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who was also present at the meeting, pointing to a few incidents under the previous BJP regime said, the new government will not allow "saffronisation" of the police department.

"People have elected a new government with the expectation of change. Officials should work to respond to their problems," Siddaramaiah said.

He also directed officials to take strict legal action against those disturbing harmony in the society, through inflammatory and provocative posts on social media.

The CM will hold a separate meeting to discuss the issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru, his office said in a release quoting him.

Drug addiction should be prevented, Siddaramaiah said, as he asked "Hoysala" patrol teams to always be vigilant to check crimes.

Directing senior officers to visit and inspect police stations, he said public who come to the police station with problems, should be treated courteously, without looking at them like criminals.

Siddaramaiah also told police officials that they should take merciless action to control illegal activities within the police station limits.

"Our government does not tolerate goondaism, illegal club activities, drug mafia," he said and warned of action against the officials if these are allowed.

Ministers KJ George, KH Muniyappa, BZ  Zameer Ahmed Khan, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Taking officials to task over some incidents in the previous BJP government tenure, Shivakumar asked, "Are you planning to saffronise the police department?" He said that it will not allowed in the present government.

Referring to incidents of policemen sporting saffron shawls or dress, during some occasion in Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Bagalkote, during BJP government tenure, he said, "We will not allow saffronisation of the police department, under our government." Highlighting the involvement of a Additional Director General of Police rank official in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, the Deputy CM said, "look at the bad state of the department."  Shivakumar also charged the police with "harassing" Congress leader and now Minister Priyank Kharge, who brought out the scam, by holding press conference.

Accusing police of filing false cases against Congress leaders and workers including Siddaramaiah and him, during BJP rule, he said, "We do not hold grudges. We don't believe in that. You change, leave the old. Start a new job."  

#Congress #Karnataka #Siddaramaiah #Social Media

