Karnataka Congress fields Shettar for council bypolls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

The Congress has named former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar as one of the three candidates for the June 30 byelections to three legislative council seats in the state.

Besides Shettar, Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju have been named as the two other candidates by the Congress. Boseraju, who is considered close to the Gandhi family, is already a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet in Karnataka.

The BJP, which is in the Opposition in the southern state, is yet to announce the candidates for the byelections.

The seats in the legislative council fell vacant following the resignation by BJP members Laxman Savadi, Baburao Chinchansur and R Shankar before the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.