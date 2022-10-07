Karnataka Congress president Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi in National Herald case

New Delhi, October 7
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here for questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case.
Shivakumar, 60, told reporters before stepping into the ED office at APJ Abdul Kalam Road that he is a "law-abiding citizen" and hence is deposing before the federal agency despite not knowing why exactly he was called.
The senior Congress leader has been looking after the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is traversing through Karnataka and walked along with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.
Shivakumar had appeared before the ED last on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money-laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.
The latest round of questioning pertains to Shivakumar and his MP brother DK Suresh donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young Indian, the company that owns National Herald.
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money-laundering case.
