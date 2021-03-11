Karnataka doctor honey-trapped, robbed of Rs 1.16 crore

Bengaluru, May 27

The Karnataka Police have arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with a honey-trap and extortion of Rs 1.16 crore from a doctor in Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

Shankar Baburao from Aland town of Kalaburagi had lodged a complaint with the Upparpet Police Station. Later, the case was investigated by the special wing CCB.

The investigation revealed that the victim’s friend Nagaraj from Kalaburagi was the kingpin behind the conspiracy. According to police, Baburao ran a private clinic and wanted to get his son admitted to a medical college.

Nagaraj had assured him of getting a medical seat for his son in a reputed medical college of Bengaluru and demanded Rs 66 lakh against it.

According to the complaint, the complainant doctor had paid Rs 66 lakh to the accused Nagaraj in instalments.

However, when the accused failed to secure the medical seat for his son, Baburao asked Nagaraj to return the money. Despite repeated requests, the money was not returned.

Nagaraj instead asked Baburao to come to Bengaluru to collect the money. He had booked a lodge for him (Baburao) in January 2020 and was himself staying in the same lodge.

The doctor told police that in the early hours, he heard a knock on the door of his room. On opening it, two women barged inside and sat on the bed. Immediately after, three people claiming to be police also came and charged that he was involved in an illegal activity.

They made the doctor stand with those women and clicked photos. They took gold jewellery and Rs 35,000 from the doctor. Then Nagaraj, in the pretext of helping the doctor, called his friend, who had demanded Rs 70 lakh from the doctor to prevent the police from filing a prostitution case against him.

When the doctor claimed that he did not have so much money, he asked him to pay Rs 50 lakh. Even after paying the amount, Nagaraj demanded Rs 20 lakh more for securing bail for the two women who had come to his room and were arrested.

When the doctor refused to pay up, the accused sent four strangers and tried to threaten him. The accused asked him to come to the police station. But, when the victim questioned them, they escaped.

The doctor lodged a complaint regarding the incident and the police have arrested four persons so far. IANS

