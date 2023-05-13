Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP

Bengaluru, May 13
The countdown for the 2023 state Assembly election results has begun in Karnataka. The strong rooms were opened at 7 am on Saturday and the process of counting will begin at 8 am amid elaborate security arrangements.
Postal ballots would be counted first and early leads show tight contest between the Congress and the BJP. The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district headquarters across the state.
The Assembly poll in the state is said to be the semi-finals for the Lok Sabha elections as it will set the tone for the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Indicating a hung Assembly, most of the exit polls have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party.
The magic number is 113 in the 224-member state legislature. Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the other category.
#WATCH | Celebrations underway at national headquarters of Congress party in New Delhi as counting of votes gets underway for #KarnatakaPolls. pic.twitter.com/e0eGObhLh3— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
The ruling BJP was slightly ahead of the Congress in early trends as the counting of votes was taken up for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday.
The authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in the capital city Bengaluru and communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to avoid untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation. The election results are crucial for the two national parties - BJP and Congress - as well as for the state party JD(S).
#WATCH | Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Hubballi. pic.twitter.com/8r9mKGiTIe— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
#WATCH | Counting of votes begins for Karnataka #KarnatakaPolls. Visuals of a counting centre in Kolar. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/9tj983cVME— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
#WATCH | As counting of votes begins for #KarnatakaPolls, CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Hanuman temple in Hubballi. pic.twitter.com/isXkxoa79D— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
