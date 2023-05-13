Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP

Tribune Web Desk

Bengaluru, May 13

The countdown for the 2023 state Assembly election results has begun in Karnataka. The strong rooms were opened at 7 am on Saturday and the process of counting will begin at 8 am amid elaborate security arrangements.

Postal ballots would be counted first and early leads show tight contest between the Congress and the BJP. The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district headquarters across the state.

The Assembly poll in the state is said to be the semi-finals for the Lok Sabha elections as it will set the tone for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Indicating a hung Assembly, most of the exit polls have predicted that the Congress will emerge as the single largest party.

The magic number is 113 in the 224-member state legislature. Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the other category.