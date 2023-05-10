Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: 8.26 pc turnout in first two hours of polling

Chandigarh, May 10
A voter turnout of 8.26 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday, according to Election Commission data.
The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am.
Voting for the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.
The main electoral fight is between the ruling BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote… for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers." "Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday, without mentioning any party, asked Karnataka voters to cast the ballot for development and prosperity.
"Dear Karnataka, Reject Hatred! Vote for development, prosperity & well-being of the society and the people," she said in a tweet.
#WATCH | "I am 200% confident Congress party will have 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority..," says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/0wlj5wkQ57— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at Gayatri Temple in Kaveri before casting his vote for #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/a1zKsoHdeU— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka CM and BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency, Basavaraj Bommai queues up at a polling booth here to cast his vote.#KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/kvTX5fQFBq— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
Congress in its manifesto promises to bring back the Muslim quota, higher reservations for various classes, cash handouts and freebies.
Both BJP and Congress are fielding some of their top guns in the major constituencies. The BJP has also taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidates list. This move by BJP to deny tickets to several senior leaders ultimately led to them quitting the party and joining Congress or JD(S).
84,119 state police officers and 58,500 CAPF police in 650 CoYs are on Law and Order and security duty today across the state. All Police officers are on rounds to ensure Law and Order efficiently and handle MCC violations. 185 Interstate Border Check-posts are on high alert by the Police and other personnel. 100 Excise interstate border check-posts are also on high alert. The Commercial Tax officers are deployed in 185 Check Posts (SSTs) and 75 Excise Check-posts.
A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.
As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters. There are also 5,71,281 PwD voters. Around 4,00,000 polling personnel are engaged in poll processes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab; 5.21 pc till 9 am
In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: 8.26 pc turnout in first two hours of polling
All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...
Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest
Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...
Army, police launch search operation after noticing suspicious movement on outskirts of Poonch in J-K
The area has been cordoned off
We are remembered only when we bring medals: Sakshi Malik
Says PM Modi had invited medal winners for tea, but when the...