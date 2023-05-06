Karnataka Elections: Amid Manipur crisis, Amit Shah calls off rallies; more troops rushed in

New Delhi, May 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today reviewed the situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials, even as the Centre dispatched additional forces and anti-riot vehicles to maintain peace there, sources said.

Shah cancelled his rallies in poll-bound Karnataka and was taking regular inputs from security and intelligence agencies, the sources said. At least 20 companies of the CRPF and the BSF, and anti-riot vehicles today reached Manipur to assist the state machinery in restoring normalcy. On Thursday night, Shah held two videoconferences attended by the Manipur CM, Chief Secretary, police chief, Union Home Secretary and other top officials.

He also held telephonic conversations with Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is learnt that Shah asked them to provide required help to the Manipur Government in controlling the situation. The Centre deputed at least five DIG-rank officers and seven SSP and SP-rank officers of the CRPF with the task of coordinating the deployment of security forces in Manipur, the sources said.

The Army started operations in Manipur in the wee hours on Friday after the IAF undertook sorties from two airfields in Assam.