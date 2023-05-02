Karnataka Elections: Saffron party's poll manifesto vows NRC, uniform civil code

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 1

The ruling BJP on Monday unveiled its vision document for poll-bound Karnataka, promising sops across segments and pledging to implement the uniform civil code (UCC) and National Register for Citizens (NRC). It also promised to establish a special anti-fundamentalism wing in the Karnataka Police with a special focus to check activities of the now banned Popular Front of India.

BJP president JP Nadda contrasted the incumbent “double-engine government” with the erstwhile Siddharamaiah-led Congress’ “trouble engine government”. The manifesto, in major promises, seeks to guarantee three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families annually on Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.

Other top pledges include Atal Aahar Kendra in each municipal ward for quality affordable food, half a litre free Nandini milk daily to all BPL households apart from 5 kg millets and rice portions each every month and monthly raise in widow pension from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000.