 Karnataka Government rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder; community holds protests over killing : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Karnataka Government rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder; community holds protests over killing

Karnataka Government rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder; community holds protests over killing

Some Jain community members have demanded CBI investigation into the murder of Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj

Karnataka Government rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder; community holds protests over killing

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara offers floral tribute to Jain saint Swami Acharya Kamakumar Nandi, near Hubballi, on July 10, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hubballi/Bengaluru, July 10

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday ruled out handing over the probe into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, as he complimented the efficiency of the state police in investigating the case and arrests made so far.

He said this even as the chorus grew in favour of a CBI probe, with the opposition BJP making a strong demand in this regard in the Legislative Assembly, while expressing apprehensions that the way in which the police is handling the case, may lead to a “cover up”.

Also, protests were held by the Jain community at several places, especially in Chikkodi in Belagavi district today condemning the “brutal” killing of the monk, and demanding justice and protection.

Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk.

“No one will do politics or other kinds of discrimination in such cases...After the police got to know about the incident and the complaint was filed...Police have immediately swung into action, and have arrested the culprits. They have recovered the body parts that were dumped in a borewell pit and have taken necessary action. I compliment the police for the swift action,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

Noting that he has spoken to Jain seer Varuru Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj, who had threatened to launch fast-unto-death protest in Hubballi following the incident, and that he has come to meet him, Parameshwara said he has come listen to the seer’s demands and give assurances that action will be taken and it will be ensured that such incidents don’t repeat.

Responding to a question on the demand for a CBI probe into the incident, the Minister said the police department is efficient and arrested the culprits immediately.

“The inquiry is underway, so I don’t see the need for the probe to be handed over to CBI or any other agency immediately. The police department has started the inquiry and once it is completed the truth will be known,” he added.

Police have said investigation is underway from all angles in connection with the murder and two accused have been arrested. According to reports, the accused have been identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath.

Some Jain community members have demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj.

The opposition BJP too raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, speaking on the issue, called it a “pre-planned, cold-blooded murder.”

Going into the details on how the Jain monk was murdered by giving him an electric shock and then his body being chopped into pieces and dumped in a borewell pit, he alleged the audacity of culprits showed there was no fear for the law in the state.

There was no financial dealing between the seer and the accused as being alleged, he said.

“Police instead of going into the source, have come to a conclusion that financial dealings led to the murder and tried to hide the name of the second accused...also there are more people behind this incident and in conspiring it.”

Bommai said if the government truly believes in a fair probe, it has to hand over the case to CBI, while also taking steps to strengthen the law and order situation.

Alleging that the police and the administration did not take seriously the pontiff going missing and the subsequent murder, he said, “there are allegations of cover-up with political support. To prove the allegation is wrong, give the probe to CBI for a fair and impartial investigation and for strong action against the culprits...the murder of the monk is heinous, like that of ISIS.” He also warned of strong public reaction if the government fails to hand over the probe to CBI.

Several BJP legislators including Abhay Patil, Shahsikala Jolle, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, V Sunil Kumar and Siddu Savadi also expressed similar sentiments while demanding CBI probe.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responding to the issue raised by the BJP, said Home Minister Parameshwara who is visiting Hubballi and Chikkodi to gather details with respect to the murder, would make a statement on behalf of the government once he is back.

He condemned the murder and called it heinous and brutal.

BJP MLAs, especially, Patil and Yatnal during their intervention alleged that police only revealed the name of first accused Narayana Basappa Madi and did not reveal the name of second accused Hassan Dalayath, as they expressed strong suspicion of some kind of cover-up under pressure.

They also took strong exception to allegations that the monk was involved in financial dealings as a “police creation”, pointing out that the seer was a ‘Digambara’ (referring to their traditional monastic practice of neither possessing nor wearing any clothes) and had sacrificed everything.

Replying to a question over allegations in some quarters that the case has been “neglected as the Jain community is a small vote-bank,” Parameshwara said in Hubballi making such false charges is not right; things should be left for the law to take its course.

“Police function in a non-partisan manner without coming under any pressure,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

18 dead as heavy rains lash north India; shops, cars washed away in Himachal; waterlogging in several parts of Punjab, Haryana

2
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

3
Diaspora

Indian community waves Tricolour outside consulate in Toronto countering pro-Khalistani protesters

4
Punjab

Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

5
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

6
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

7
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

8
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

9
Chandigarh

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

10
Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...

Chandigarh-Shimla highway blocked for traffic due to landslide near Parwanoo

Chandigarh-Shimla highway blocked for traffic due to landslide near Parwanoo

Restoration can take at least 5 hours; alternative route tow...

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Video: In Himachal Pradesh, swelling Beas and Sutlej rivers swallow everything that comes in their way

Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoo...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Gurugram: Jilted man stabs ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Delhi records highest single-day July rain since ’82

Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s order cancelling OCI card of academic Ashok Swain

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects