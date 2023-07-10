Karnataka Government rules out CBI probe into Jain monk’s murder; community holds protests over killing

PTI

Hubballi/Bengaluru, July 10

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday ruled out handing over the probe into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, as he complimented the efficiency of the state police in investigating the case and arrests made so far.

He said this even as the chorus grew in favour of a CBI probe, with the opposition BJP making a strong demand in this regard in the Legislative Assembly, while expressing apprehensions that the way in which the police is handling the case, may lead to a “cover up”.

Also, protests were held by the Jain community at several places, especially in Chikkodi in Belagavi district today condemning the “brutal” killing of the monk, and demanding justice and protection.

Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj from Nand Parvat Ashram at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi taluk was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a borewell pit at Khatakbhavi village in Raibag taluk.

“No one will do politics or other kinds of discrimination in such cases...After the police got to know about the incident and the complaint was filed...Police have immediately swung into action, and have arrested the culprits. They have recovered the body parts that were dumped in a borewell pit and have taken necessary action. I compliment the police for the swift action,” Parameshwara told reporters here.

Noting that he has spoken to Jain seer Varuru Gunadhara Nandi Maharaj, who had threatened to launch fast-unto-death protest in Hubballi following the incident, and that he has come to meet him, Parameshwara said he has come listen to the seer’s demands and give assurances that action will be taken and it will be ensured that such incidents don’t repeat.

Responding to a question on the demand for a CBI probe into the incident, the Minister said the police department is efficient and arrested the culprits immediately.

“The inquiry is underway, so I don’t see the need for the probe to be handed over to CBI or any other agency immediately. The police department has started the inquiry and once it is completed the truth will be known,” he added.

Police have said investigation is underway from all angles in connection with the murder and two accused have been arrested. According to reports, the accused have been identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath.

Some Jain community members have demanded a CBI investigation into the murder of Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj.

The opposition BJP too raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, speaking on the issue, called it a “pre-planned, cold-blooded murder.”

Going into the details on how the Jain monk was murdered by giving him an electric shock and then his body being chopped into pieces and dumped in a borewell pit, he alleged the audacity of culprits showed there was no fear for the law in the state.

There was no financial dealing between the seer and the accused as being alleged, he said.

“Police instead of going into the source, have come to a conclusion that financial dealings led to the murder and tried to hide the name of the second accused...also there are more people behind this incident and in conspiring it.”

Bommai said if the government truly believes in a fair probe, it has to hand over the case to CBI, while also taking steps to strengthen the law and order situation.

Alleging that the police and the administration did not take seriously the pontiff going missing and the subsequent murder, he said, “there are allegations of cover-up with political support. To prove the allegation is wrong, give the probe to CBI for a fair and impartial investigation and for strong action against the culprits...the murder of the monk is heinous, like that of ISIS.” He also warned of strong public reaction if the government fails to hand over the probe to CBI.

Several BJP legislators including Abhay Patil, Shahsikala Jolle, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, V Sunil Kumar and Siddu Savadi also expressed similar sentiments while demanding CBI probe.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responding to the issue raised by the BJP, said Home Minister Parameshwara who is visiting Hubballi and Chikkodi to gather details with respect to the murder, would make a statement on behalf of the government once he is back.

He condemned the murder and called it heinous and brutal.

BJP MLAs, especially, Patil and Yatnal during their intervention alleged that police only revealed the name of first accused Narayana Basappa Madi and did not reveal the name of second accused Hassan Dalayath, as they expressed strong suspicion of some kind of cover-up under pressure.

They also took strong exception to allegations that the monk was involved in financial dealings as a “police creation”, pointing out that the seer was a ‘Digambara’ (referring to their traditional monastic practice of neither possessing nor wearing any clothes) and had sacrificed everything.

Replying to a question over allegations in some quarters that the case has been “neglected as the Jain community is a small vote-bank,” Parameshwara said in Hubballi making such false charges is not right; things should be left for the law to take its course.

“Police function in a non-partisan manner without coming under any pressure,” he added.