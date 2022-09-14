 Karnataka Government to enact law to make Kannada mandatory : The Tribune India

Karnataka Government to enact law to make Kannada mandatory

Legislation to be tabled during ongoing Assembly session, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Government to enact law to make Kannada mandatory

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. PTI file

PTI

Bengaluru, September 14

Amid protests and anger in some quarters against observing ‘Hindi Diwas’, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday his government is bringing in a legislation to make Kannada “mandatory” in the State.

Kannada activists have been demanding for many years now for full implementation of Kannada as the administrative language.

Though Chief Minister, did not specify if it’s in the context of administrative language or its scope is beyond it, according to sources, he seemed to be referring to the proposed ‘Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill’, aimed at further strengthening the efforts to give primacy to Kannada.

Bommai told the Legislative Assembly that the legislation would be tabled during the ongoing session to make Kannada mandatory and asserted that Kannada is supreme in the State.

He said that for the first time a legal statute is being given in the state, making Kannada mandatory, aimed at protecting the language and its users, and also to grow it further.

The CM was responding to the issue raised by JD(S) legislators and its leader H D Kumaraswamy in the Assembly, opposing celebration of ‘Hindi Diwas,’ calling it forceful imposition of Hindi on Kannadigas.

“India is a union of states with different languages, cultures. There is no scope here to impose any specific language. Our Prime Minister has said very clearly that all mother tongues and regional languages are national languages,” Bommai noted.

The government, the state and its people are committed to protect and grow Kannada, there is no compromise on this, and there is no need to worry, he said, adding that “On the issue of the state’s land, waters, people and language, we have always taken decisions beyond politics.” Highlighting that Kannada is supreme in the state, Bommai said this is for the first time a legislation is being made to make Kannada compulsory in the state, with a legal backing.

“Till now there had been only slogans- Kannada is compulsory. There were several committees and authorities for it, but there was no legal framework. For the first time, we are bringing in a law which will protect Kannada language, Kannada people,” he said, adding that to increase the usage of Kannada, it will be emphasised that people of other languages living in the state, learn Kannada.

Noting that for the first time under the new education policy, a professional course like Engineering had an option with Kannada as the language of instruction and to write the exam, Bommai said one semester under this has been completed.

“We are committed to protecting and growing Kannada, and if there is anything against the language we will react to it swiftly and everything will be done to safeguard the language and its respect,” he added.

Like last year, there has been social media outrage, also protests by pro-Kannada organisations against Hindi Diwas today, calling it “imposition of Hindi”.

Soon after the question hour, JD(S) legislators wearing a shawl with hues of red and yellow, symbolising the unofficial Kannada flag, led by K Annadani, raised the issue of Hindi Diwas celebration, and alleged that the central government was trying to impose Hindi on the state forcefully.

“We oppose it. We oppose the imposition of Hindi on Kannadigas, injustice is being done to Kannadigas,” Annadani and others shouted.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he has not received any notice on the issue being raised and “no one knows as to what was the issue” and asked JD(S) legislature party leader Kumaraswamy to assist him and calm down his party MLAs, and inform the House as to what was the matter.

Intervening, Kumaraswamy said his party legislators had staged a protest outside House against the Centre celebrating Hindi Diwas and want to raise the issue within the House too, with an intention that such celebration or extolling of one language in a multilingual country like India, should in no way affect Kannada.

Observing that India is a country with numerous languages and each state has several languages within, he said, in the recent days an atmosphere is being created to have “one nation-one language with Hindi.” He further stated that regional languages have emotional and historical connect with the people of the region.

“No attempt should be made to scuttle these languages. This is the appeal of our legislators in this House through the chair.”

Kumaraswamy on Monday wrote to Bommai urging his government not to celebrate ‘Hindi Diwas’ by utilising the taxpayers’ money, and said that forcefully celebrating it, would amount to “injustice” to the people of Karnataka.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to get BMW manufacturing unit

2
Punjab

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Punjab's 'atta on doorstep' plan under scanner

4
Nation

India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

5
Punjab

Rs 13 cr furniture scam rocks Punjab Health Department, top officials under scanner

6
Punjab

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

7
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

8
Trending

Watch: Mysterious lights in sky leaves residents in Lucknow puzzled

9
Nation

Gujarat cadre IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter dismissed; HC stays order till September 19

10
Punjab

BMW to set up auto parts plant in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Top News

6 Pakistan nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 cr off Gujarat coast

6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab

The fishing boat carrying drugs was intercepted by joint tea...

BJP tried to buy 12 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

AAP files complaint with Punjab DGP; CM Mann says BJP hell b...

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

It is learnt that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghani...

BCCI office-bearers can have continuous tenure of 12 years: SC

BCCI office-bearers can have continuous tenure of 12 years: SC

This includes six years in State Association and six years i...


Cities

View All

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

Parents of pupils behind Amritsar school bomb scare held

Hoax bomb scare: Punishment no solution, work on mental health of students, say experts

Man opens fire after altercation over bike collision in Amritsar, one injured

Third arrest in Bhilowal man’s murder case

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Tendulkar's son Arjun to feature in JP Atray memorial cricket tournament in Chandigarh

Tendulkar's son Arjun to feature in JP Atray memorial cricket tournament in Chandigarh

Probe agency chargesheet mum on second assailant, weapon used in Sippy Sidhu murder case

Sippy Murder Case: Punjab and Haryana High Court raps CBI for shoddy probe, grants regular bail to Kalyani Singh

Sippy Murder Case: Motive prima facie enveloped in cloud of doubt: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: Rs 3 lakh notice to Sector 34 house owner for water pipeline damage

Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM Kejriwal

Consumers in Delhi can give missed call to opt for power subsidy from today: CM Kejriwal

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney seeks Saragarhi memorial in Delhi

Hoax bomb call triggers panic at The Leela Ambience hotel in Gurugram

With Punjab govt giving ads in Gujarat, Cong takes a dig at AAP; calls it ‘Arvind Advertisement Party’

Bollywood actors, cabinet ministers roped in for ‘bigger than ever’ Ramlila at Delhi’s Red Fort ground

4 BJP councillors switch to AAP

4 Jalandhar BJP councillors switch to AAP

Jalandhar: Surya Enclave Extension allottees demand possession of plots

Sewage in Jalandhar society soon: Minister

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Kapurthala jail inmates come to blows, 12 booked

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

AAP allegation that BJP is trying to buy Punjab MLAs is baseless, they can file FIR, says saffron party's Punjab chief

Two suspects snatch chain in Khanna, schoolteacher fights back

Doraha: Truck mows down BA student, Mai Bhago College staff allege cops' inaction

Ludhiana: Rape accused flees police custody

Ludhiana: Inspector faces heat in Jawahar Nagar Camp lintel collapse case

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

MC poll in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala in January: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Stubble Burning: Government officials asked to sign self-declaration

Patiala MC floats tender for dog sterilisation, gets bids from two firms