Karnataka Government to repeal law on conversions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

The Congress government in Karnataka is all set to repeal the anti-conversion law that the BJP had brought through the ordinance route last year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led state Cabinet today approved to annul The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act (anti-conversion law) which came into effect in 2022.

The Cabinet further decided to revise Kannada and Social Science textbooks of Classes VI to X in the state for this academic year after dropping chapters on RSS founder KB Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue Veer Damodar Savarkar. The Cabinet also approved inclusion of chapters on social reformer Savitribai Phule, late PM Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar. BJP general secretary CT Ravi said, “Congress is the new Muslim League and it will go to any extent to hurt Hindus.”