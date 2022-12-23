Karnataka Govt backs man's trial in marital rape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Amid a raging debate over demands to criminalise marital rape, the Karnataka Government has supported before the Supreme Court the trial of a man accused of raping his wife, saying the state HC has already considered all related questions of law. In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Karnataka Government has opposed a petition filed by a husband challenging a Karnataka High Court order that refused to stay his trial in a marital rape case.