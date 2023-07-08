Karnataka HC stays investigation into poll code violation case against BJP chief JP Nadda

Bengaluru, July 8
The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the probe into the model code of conduct violation case registered against BJP national president J P Nadda during the assembly elections in the state.
Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanaraga in May 2023, in which he allegedly lured voters.
The criminal petition filed by Nadda, seeking to cancel the case against him, was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, which gave an interim order staying the investigation on Friday and adjourned the hearing to June 21.
Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with the Harappanahalli Police stating that the speech was delivered in a manner luring and threatening the voters.
It also said that he had violated the Model Election Code of Conduct.
Nadda has filed the petition in the High Court seeking to quash this investigation.
