Karnataka High Court breather for Xiaomi India, stays ED order

Tribune News Service

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC has given a breather to Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd by staying the ED order under which Rs 5,551.27-crore assets of the firm were seized recently. PTI

Indian climber dies while scaling Kanchenjunga

New Delhi: Indian climber Narayanan Iyer (52) died in Nepal near the summit of the world’s third-highest peak Kanchenjunga due to exhaustion. He collapsed at an altitude of 8,200 m.

