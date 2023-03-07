Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in illegal gratification case

Bengaluru, March 7
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.
His son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.
A single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan granted the anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition.
Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL following his son's arrest.
While granting the conditional bail, the court directed the MLA to appear before the investigating officer in the case within 48 hours of receiving the order copy. The anticipatory bail was granted subject to a bond of Rs 5 lakh.
Virupakshappa was also directed not to tamper with the witness while on bail. The hearing of the petition was adjourned to March 17.
The MLA's petition claimed that he had no role to play in the alleged bribery case and he had been falsely implicated in it.
