Karnataka hijab ban: Girls move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf

PTI

New Delhi, February 22

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would “take a call” on listing a plea to allow girls to sit for exams in Karnataka government schools while wearing the hijab.

Following the apex court’s split verdict on the issue of the ban on wearing the headscarf, girls in hijab are not being permitted to take the exams scheduled to begin from March 9, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told.

“They are wearing headscarf. If they are wearing headscarf they are not allowed inside the examination hall. Only on that limited aspect, the court may consider listing it on Monday or Friday,” said lawyer Shadan Farasat.

He told the bench, also comprising Justice PS Narasimha, that a few girls had moved to private institutes because of the prohibition on wearing hijabs but have to take their exams in government institutes. They risk losing another year if not permitted, he said.

“I will take a call,” the CJI said.