Karnataka mining: SC allows iron ore export

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed mining companies to export their excavated iron ore from mines in Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts in Karnataka.

“We grant appellants permission to sell already excavated iron ore stock etc in three Karnataka districts and permission granted to allocate iron ore by entering into direct contracts without resorting to e-auction. Permission granted to applicant to export iron ore produced in Karnataka to countries abroad but in terms of Government of India policies,” a CJI-led Bench said.