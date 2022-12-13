Karnataka on alert as 1st case of Zika virus surfaces

Bengaluru, December 13

The health department is on high alert following the confirmation of the first Zika virus case in the state.

The virus has been confirmed in a five-year-old girl from Raichur district in north Karnataka.

Taking cognisance of it, the state government has directed the health department to initiate all precautionary measures from Tuesday to contain the disease.

The cold, cloudy weather and drizzles in the state due to the Mandous cyclone has further complicated the situation as according to experts, the virus spreads faster under these circumstances.

The authorities are gathering the travel history of the girl and precautions have already been initiated in the neighbourhood and surroundings of the girl's residence. The blood and urine samples of the parents and family have also been collected. So far, five persons have tested negative.

Health Minister K Sudhakar had stated that the government is prepared to handle the situation. He said the tests done by the National Institute of Virology from Pune have confirmed the disease.

The girl was infected with fever on November 13 and her parents had admitted her to the government hospital in Sindhanur. There she was diagnosed with dengue fever. Later, she was shifted to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and administered treatment from November 15 to 18.

The doctors had sent her urine and blood samples to the Pune laboratory.

Severe symptoms of fever, body pain, and pain in joints, rash, and conjunctivitis are found in persons affected with Zika virus.

It is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito. These mosquitoes usually bite during the day time. The disease also spreads through unprotected intercourse and blood transmission. IANS

