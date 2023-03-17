Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The ruling BJP appears determined to escalate the offensive over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged anti-India remarks ahead of the Karnataka elections which are due for announcement anytime now.

Facing an aggressive Congress in Karnataka, the ruling BJP sees Rahul’s remarks on Indian democracy abroad as a handy political issue ahead of Karnataka and other state Assembly elections later this year. Accordingly, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference: “What special affection does Rahul

have for China to praise its foreign policy when the entire world is viewing Beijing with scepticism?”