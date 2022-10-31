Karnataka schoolboy enacting Bhagat Singh's execution dies accidentally

Chitradurga, October 31

A 12-year-old schoolboy rehearsing the hanging of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh for a play, died accidentally in this district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Sujay Gowda, a Class 7 student, was practicing for the role when he was alone at home.

According to police, Sujay Gowda died accidentally while practicing the role of Bhagat Singh going to gallows. The boy died of strangulation when he lost his balance after tying a rope around his neck.

His parents Nagaraju and Bhagyalakshami, who run a tea shop in the city, were out for work. On returning home, they found the door locked from inside. Despite repeated knocks, when the boy did not respond, they broke open the door and found their son hanging, police said.

Chitradurga Extension police, who conducted an investigation, clarified that the death was an accident.

The boy was practicing the role to enact at his school play on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. IANS

