 Karnataka stalemate continues; Congress says new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours : The Tribune India

Karnataka stalemate continues; Congress says new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours

Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on leadership matter

Karnataka stalemate continues; Congress says new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours

Karnataka CM post contenders— Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar— meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi. PTI photos



PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Hectic parleys were held on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding on the Congress’ chief ministerial pick in Karnataka with both the hopefuls—Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar—presenting their cases before the top brass even as the party asserted an outcome is likely within a day or two.

After the multiple rounds of discussions, AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said a decision on the new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

He also claimed that Karnataka will have a five-year-long stable government of the Congress and urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news”, which he alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

Later in a tweet, Surjewala said all Congress leaders have been advised not to issue statements on the leadership matter. “Any out of turn remarks made from here onwards will be treated as indiscipline and action taken accordingly.” Siddaramaiah and state Congress chief Shivakumar have held several parleys with senior Congress leadership and presented their respective cases before them.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship and that he had worked hard for ensuring this victory.

A section of the top Congress leadership feels Siddaramaiah’s popularity among several sections including the poor, OBCs and minorities can get votes for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media outside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence, Surjewala said the party chief has been authorised to appoint the leader of the legislature party and that is why deliberations are underway.

“It (the decision to name the CM) is a matter of today and tomorrow and we will have a leader of the legislature party. Within the next 48 to 72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka and in the first cabinet meeting, we will implement the five Congress guarantees and begin the work of building grand Karnataka,” Surjewala said.

Asserting that the Congress is committed to the state’s peace, progress and harmony, he said, “The Congress president believes in three principles—consensus, unanimity and unity. Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been authorised by the legislature party, will announce (the name of the leader) after holding due deliberations.” Urging the media not to resort to speculation, he said whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you.

“I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay...that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don’t believe in it,” Surjewala said.

“Stop listening to rumours being planted by the BJP which is frustrated by the decisive defeat in Karnataka. The Congress is committed to the welfare of each Kannadiga, the Congress is committed to fulfilling its five guarantees, the Congress is committed to implementing its agenda. The Congress is committed to giving a clean, transparent and responsible government,” he said.

After several meetings on Monday and Tuesday, the day started with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar meeting Rahul Gandhi separately at his 10, Janpath residence in the morning.

The meetings came a day after the two held separate meetings with Kharge at his residence and discussed issues regarding the government formation.

Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi after Siddaramaiah and the two leaders spent over 30-minutes each with the former party chief.

He is also learnt to have talked on the phone to former party chief Sonia Gandhi, who is learnt to have told her to meet Kharge, the sources said.

The Karnataka PCC chief then met Kharge again and spent a good half an hour with him for the second day in a row.

Surjewala was also present at Kharge’s residence at the time.

One of the central observers for the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting Sushilkumar Shinde also met the Congress president separately at his residence.

Some Congress legislators also met the Congress president while presenting their case for a ministerial berth in the new cabinet in Karnataka.

The newly-elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka had during the CLP meeting on Sunday authorised Kharge to appoint the new CLP leader.

While the supporters of both leaders are pitching for their respective leaders, the Congress is working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections.

The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

The Congress has also hit out at the BJP for criticising it over the delay in deciding the chief minister of Karnataka, and cited examples when the BJP declared its chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh and Assam several days after winning the polls.

Meanwhile, supporters of both the leaders are also pitching for their respective leaders and the Congress is working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections.

Even though efforts were on to choose the new chief minister, there were celebrations in the native village of Siddaramaiah and outside his Bengaluru residence on Wednesday amid reports in a section of the media that claimed that his name has been finalised for the post.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah’s supporters who had gathered near official residence of the outgoing Leader of Opposition in the Assembly in Bengaluru, were jubilant, as some media outlets claimed that his name had been finalised and only an official announcement was awaited.

Holding pictures of their leader they shouted slogans praising Siddaramaiah, and poured milk on the life size cut out of the former CM that has been put up in front of his residence here.

Similar scenes were witnessed in his home district of Mysuru, and native village of Siddaramanahundi. His followers and well-wishers set off crackers, danced, distributed sweets and celebrated by pouring milk on his huge cutouts erected on the roadside.

Meanwhile, preparations were underway at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the heart of Bengaluru, for the swearing in ceremony of the new (yet-to-be-finalised) Chief Minister-designate, with officials inspecting the venue.

#Congress #karnataka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLA Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon held for disproportionate assets

2
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

3
Haryana

Arrested IAS officer sent to four-day police custody in Faridabad

4
Haryana

NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus

5
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

6
Ludhiana

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

7
Amritsar

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

8
J & K

2 ultras held 33 years after Mirwaiz Farooq's killing

9
Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

10
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Karnataka to get new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours, says Congress as deadlock continues

Karnataka stalemate continues; Congress says new CM in a day or two, cabinet within 48-72 hours

Party leaders have been asked to not issue statements on lea...

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Manipur violence: Supreme Court castigates HC judge, says he did not correct his orders on quota to Meiteis

Tribals are opposing reservation to the Meiteis following Ma...

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...

India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7 pc in 2024: United Nations

India remains a bright spot, economy expected to grow 6.7 pc in 2024: United Nations

Inflation in India is expected to decelerate to 5.5 pc in 20...

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87

A British national, he died in London


Cities

View All

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

Punjab to counter Pakistani drones carrying drugs, arms with CCTVs, rewards

BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

3 decades on, gharial spotted in Pakistan’s Punjab waters

43-day coal reserve: Minister allays power shortage fears this summer

Casteism a reality among diaspora, says Ujjal Dosanjh

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Carmel Convent School tragedy: Panel suggested Rs 1 cr relief for deceased girl’s kin, says RTI

Chandigarh: Panjab University revises exam schedule

3 girls flee Children’s Home in Chandigarh, one recovered

Mohali's broken stretches: Years on, Sector 76/77 road awaits repairs

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Fire breaks out at JJ cluster in Delhi’s Shastri Park

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

Member of auto-lifter gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested

Giving power to LG to nominate aldermen will mean he can destabilise elected MCD: Supreme Court

Fewest power cuts in Delhi, Punjab, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal; BJP calls it a lie

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Anyone found involved in drug trade won’t be spared: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Industrialists upset at hiked power charges, to meet CM

After harsh winter, protesting Latifpura oustees brave sweltering summer

Jalandhar residents want liquor vend on 66 Feet Road shut

Punjab Cabinet meeting in Jalandhar a waste of money, says Manoranjan Kalia

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Work begins to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Days after garbage fire incident, Ludhiana MC removes accumulated waste

Fire at dumpsite on Tajpur Road

V-Trade app scam: Two brothers acquired properties, luxury cars in Ludhiana

Trading app racket busted, 3 arrested in Ludhiana

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

SGPC to provide free legal aid to man who killed woman for consuming liquor in Patiala gurdwara

CM inaugurates new bus stand in Patiala

Minister hands over job letters to 193 recruits in Patiala

Project conceived, started during my tenure, says Capt Amarinder Singh