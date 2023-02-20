 Karnataka’s 2 senior women bureaucrats public spat turns ugly; IPS officer releases IAS officer’s 'personal pics' : The Tribune India

State home minister expressed displeasure against their conduct and warned of action

IPS officer D Roopa leaves the Vidhana Soudha after enquiry to Chief Secretary of Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on Monday. IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer D Roopa indulged in a public spat after the latter made allegations against the former. PTI Photo



PTI

Bengaluru, February 20

Karnataka government faced embarrassment on Monday as the continuing public spat between two bureaucrats reached the doorsteps of the Chief Secretary with both women officials levelling charges against each other, while the administration warned of disciplinary action against them.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra took exception to the conduct of D Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri, and warned of action against them.

The quarrel between Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa, an IPS officer, and IAS officer Sindhuri, the Muzrai Department Commissioner, reached the office of the Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, with both submitting petitions seeking action against each other.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is said to have directed the Chief Secretary to warn both officials regarding their conduct and social media posts.

Earlier too, both women had indulged in a public spat, and had been involved in controversies separately too in their official capacities.

The issue this time began with Roopa taking to social media alleging several "wrongdoings" of Sindhuri. She also made personal remarks, accusing Sindhuri of misconduct and released personal pictures of her alleging that it was shared by her with a few male officers.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Sindhuri alleged Roopa is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

The two have accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules, and that they had brought it to the notice of the appropriate authorities.

Sindhuri said she will take legal and other actions with appropriate authorities for Roopa's actions amounting to misconduct and criminal offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Amid continuing allegations and counter allegations, Sindhuri on Monday met the Chief Secretary and presented her case.

Later speaking to reporters, she said, "Roopa is making baseless allegations against me, I had come to complain regarding it to the Chief Secretary. I have given the complaint and sought for action. Roopa is an IPS officer, her work jurisdiction has nothing to do with mine, she belongs to a different service, but still she has been repeatedly making allegations on social media regarding my professional life."Stating that she is not on social media for her own reasons, she said she can't be responding to all the allegations there, and also doesn't think that it is a platform also.

Certain amount of dignity and decorum should be maintained by officers so that it brings respect to cadre and the service, Sindhuri said, adding, "professionally whatever she has spoken against me, I have submitted a report to the Chief Secretary on that." "Regarding the personal allegations- what is the reason to make repeated baseless allegations against me? Let her reveal the names of the officers to whom she is alleging that I sent (personal pictures)." Later, Roopa too met the Chief Secretary and submitted her complaint against Sindhuri.

Stating she had brought things to the notice of higher ups in the government nearly a month ago, Roopa said that in the submission made before the Chief Secretary, she (Sindhuri) has not given any rebuttal to the allegations made by her.

"Photos too are not personal, they become the subject of service conduct rules violation, other than that on the seven to eight points relating to corruption I am submitting with documents. Already a preliminary inquiry against her has been proved....but next step disciplinary inquiry has not taken place, who is protecting her? Take action, as this is a corruption case," she said.

Roopa also mentioned about Sindhuri's immovable property that has allegedly not been declared, and requested that permission be given to Lokayukta to probe a case against her that was rejected earlier.

She also complained regarding giving architectural design work for Karnataka Bhavan in Tirupati at Rs 10 crore without any tender while making several other allegations against her rival.

Reiterating her charge that pictures (personal pictures) were sent to some IAS officers, she said, "I have those chats and if any investigating agency probes, I will submit them. It is clearly service rules violation, because nobody should conduct in a way unbecoming of an IAS officer by sending indecent obscene pics to other select IAS officers for whatever reason. It is not a private matter." Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra expressed displeasure against the conduct of both officials.

"We are not sitting quiet; action will be taken against them. They both are behaving in such a bad way that not even normal people speak on the streets. Let them do whatever on their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving in a way they are doing so is not right," Jnanendra said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said initially the government thought it was a personal matter so it did not react, but if it continues the way it is the government might have to think the other way.

The Ministers concerned and the Chief Minister will discuss and see what action needs to be taken, he added.

Roopa's social media posts came after a photo of Sindhuri meeting KR Nagar JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh allegedly to patch up with him went viral.

Sindhuri earlier as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner had made allegations of land-grab against the MLA, who had filed a defamation case against her.

Raising questions about Sindhuri meeting the MLA, Roopa asked as to why was there a "compromise meeting" between the two when the officer had taken decisions in official capacity.

Several social media users, however, have questioned the posting of personal photographs of Sindhuri and making accusations against her on the social media, instead of reporting it to the appropriate authority.

Meanwhile, Sindhuri's husband Sudhir Reddy lodged a complaint with the Bagalagunte police station in the city alleging that the accusations made by Roopa were defamatory, a police officer said.

"We are seeking a legal opinion on how to go about with the complaint, which speaks about defamation," a police officer told PTI.

Sudhir Reddy told reporters here, "she (Roopa) is commenting on our family." "It is wrong. I will also take action. I will file a complaint. First of all (on the)photos – She being a police officer may hack someone else's phone....she has hacked phone. I am a software engineer. Switching on the Bluetooth of your phone I can install any application in your phone. You would have sent something to somebody, extracted those photos and used it. Who is she first of all," he asked.

 

