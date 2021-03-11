Karni Sena asks Muslim organisations to hand over temple sites to Hindus

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, May 15

Karni Sena's national president Suraj Pal Amu on Sunday asked the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, and other Muslim-related organisations in India, to hand over the temple sites which were desecrated and on which mosques had been constructed after their desecration by the Mughals.

"The Karni Sena urges Owaisi and his ilk to hand over the temple sites which were damaged and defiled by the Mughal emperors like Aurangzeb on their own volition, and help rectify the historical wrongs committed towards Hindus and their sentiments at the earliest," Amu told reporters here.

He said Karni Sena will soon intensify its nation-wide struggle to reclaim the sites.

"The patience of Hindu community with regard to their bonafide issue, which has been tested over centuries, should not be tested any further," Amu said.

"The community has displayed ample maturity and a long spell of patience in line with principles of 'Dharma and Maryada' guided by Hindu philosophy," he said.

He urged the Union government to frame laws to control the burgeoning population of the country and usher in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The issue of population control and the UCC was discussed in detail during Karni Sena's three-day national training camp held in Mussoorie last week.

Karni Sena had announced to extend unqualified support to the Union government in check-mating population and with regard to "neutral law" of the UCC.

Amu said the unstructured and inorganic population growth has been impinging on the country's planned growth and impeding its progress and preparations, both in terms of contingency and exigencies.

The Karni Sena has expressed concern over the influx of Rohingyas in the country under the alleged patronage of some non-BJP parties. It feels the development is not in the interest of the country.

On proposed revisiting of the law on sedition, Amu said a stringent law is needed to ensure no one belittles the integrity of the country. The Karni Sena will support the government in any measure towards this effect.