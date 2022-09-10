Kartavya Path bears tell-tale signs of Modi era

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, September 10

In a tell-tale sign of the Modi era, the “benches” at the Kartavya Path do not have backrests. What has been touted as “benches” are actually blocks of concrete without hand rests and back rests. One cannot seat on these to read something leisurely or to rest one’s tired back.

“By not providing backrests Modi ji wants to give a message. The message is that it is our duty to be always alert,” remarked an elderly policeman with a mischievous smile.

To make sure that there is no mistaking the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the brain behind the refurbishment of the erstwhile Rajpath and its adjoining lawns rechristened Kartavya Path, footage of the inauguration of the area by the Prime Minister on Thursday evening is being played in two giant screens at the site.

Visitors do acknowledge that after the refurbishment the appearance of the place has improved. With the benches having no backrests besides being few and far between, people are mostly seen lounging upon the lawns making the private security personnel deployed in the area nervous.

“The grass on the lawns is delicate. The grass is not grown here, it has been planted,” says a supervisor. He is hoping that with regular spraying of water, the grass will grow roots here and stabilise.

Two telecom company field employees, who took time out from their busy schedule to visit the revamped Central Vista Avenue, said they were very happy that the area had been thrown open to the public after a 20-month gap. “Delhi is generally so crowded. This is the only breathing space one funds in the city,” they said.

Ice cream trolleys, an integral part of the India Gate landscape before its redevelopment, were missing from the scene. The place is supposed to have food kiosks but these are yet to become operational.

Tarun offers to take photos of visitors and give them a copy for Rs 30, and people are flocking toward the canopy housing the statue of Netaji where photographers are not allowed.

While most people recognise the statue unveiled by the PM as that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s, Asif, a welder who has worked on the project, thought it was BR Ambedkar’s.