Kartavya Path inauguration: Delhi Police ask commuters to take alternative routes to avoid jams

PTI

New Delhi, September 8

Delhi Police have asked commuters to plan their journey in advance and take alternative routes to avoid road closures and congestion due to traffic restrictions for the inauguration ceremony of 'Kartavya Path' on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path -- a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate -- that will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, refurbished canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks, later in the day.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure no inconvenience is caused to commuters and pedestrians, police said, adding that traffic would be diverted from specific roads from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Qila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road), and Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road).

Traffic movement will also be diverted on KG Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

Commuters using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers are requested to plan their journey and avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Rajesh Pilot Marg.

Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to witness heavy volume of traffic.

