Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI in visa scam case

Karti Chidambaram

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram today appeared before the CBI and got recorded his statement as part of a probe into an alleged scam pertaining to the issuance of visas to 263 Chinese nationals in 2011 while his father P Chidambaram was the Home Minister, officials said.

The officials said a special court had directed him to join the CBI investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the UK and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court. They went on to add that the Congress MP returned from his trip on Wednesday.

The officials said, Karti Chidambaram arrived at the CBI office in the morning and got recorded his responses to the questions asked by the investigating officer in connection with the case.

Speaking to reporters outside the CBI headquarters, Karti said the case against him was “bogus”, and claimed he had not facilitated the issuance of visa to any Chinese national.

