Karnataka's Karwar to be Asia's biggest naval base

Home to 30 warships, submarines

Karnataka's Karwar to be Asia's biggest naval base

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Karwar on Thursday.

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, May 26

A naval base at Karwar, Karnataka, will be home to Indian aircraft carriers, 30 warships and submarines, making it the largest naval base in Asia by 2025.

Home to 30 warships, submarines

  • The naval base will be developed over 11,000 acres
  • It will house Indian aircraft carriers, 30 warships and submarines
  • Carrier INS Vikrant will also be based at Karwar

Under Project Seabird, the base will be developed over 11,000 acres with an aim to provide fleet support and maintenance to warships.

Karwar is the home base of the only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and is being visited by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and Friday as part of a review. This is the second time the Defence Minister is reviewing the progress of the project. He will undertake a sortie in a submarine tomorrow.

The upcoming carrier INS Vikrant will also be based at Karwar. The Naval Air Station being constructed has factored the state government’s plan of expansion of runway, which will allow civil flight operations. This will give a boost to the economy of the region. The expanded runway will allow operations of maritime planes of the Navy and also fighter jets.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar Singh is also present at the base along with Rajnath.

#indian navy #rajnath singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

3
Trending

'Why so handsome': Athar Khan picture on Instagram makes girls skip a beat; IAS officer gets hundreds of marriage proposals

4
Punjab

Faridkot jail superintendent suspended after video shot by inmate on phone goes viral

5
J & K terror-funding case

How 'Jack' and 'John' played key role in sending Yasin Malik to jail for life

6
Nation

IAS officer who ‘walked the dog’ in Delhi stadium transferred to Ladakh

7
J & K

Army personnel among 9 killed in road accident in J-K's Zoji La

8
Punjab

Allahabad High Court denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

9
Punjab

Punjab and UK agree for further tie-up in agriculture, IT, food processing

10
Punjab

LS secretariat asks estates officer to initiate eviction proceedings against ex-AAP MP Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Used BMWs, Mercs selling at ~5L
Haryana

Used BMWs, Mercs selling at Rs 5 lakh in Gurugram

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to ‘become a dog’
Trending

Japanese man spends Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

Arshdeep’s mantra — Work hard, aim high
Chandigarh

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's mantra — Work hard, aim high

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Bathinda

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning
Sports

R Praggnanandhaa: Chess champ at night, schoolboy next morning

It’s never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart
Trending

It's never too late; 95-year-old UK man gets married for the first time to 84-year-old sweetheart

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over uncalled paparazzi; video inside
Trending

No photos! Elephant whacks girl taking pictures, gets annoyed over paparazzi; video inside

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman finds diamond worth Rs 10 lakh in Panna mine

Top News

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...

Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who ‘killed’ 10 Sikhs in ’91

Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops who 'killed' 10 Sikhs in '91

Accused indulged in barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent...

Punjab, UK to have more tie-ups in agriculture, IT, education

Punjab, UK to have more tie-ups in agriculture, IT, education

Stadium row: IAS couple shifted

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...

Cities

View All

Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

Digging Case: Verbal assurance won’t do, residents seek it in writing

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Astray fires from wheat fields destroying green cover

Pathankot cops bust 'politically backed' gambling racket

Collect biomedical waste from houses: Amritsar DC

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

NAS-2021 Report: Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Delhi stadium row: MHA shifts IAS couple to two different states

Arvind Kejriwal orders stadiums in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm after IAS officer's 'walk with dog' on tracks triggers outrage

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan walks out of Delhi LG’s swearing-in ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi

Man shot dead in Banga village

Man shot dead in Banga village

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Upset over being scolded, 15-year-old girl from Rahon leaves home; missing for 13 days

Vigilance nabs ASI taking Rs 40K as bribe in Jalandhar

Rs 4.96 crore to be spent on flood prevention near Gidderpindi

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

Ludhiana double murder case cracked, cops see property angle behind crime

‘One Station One Product’ scheme launched in Punjab’s Ferozepur Railway division

Ex-IAF officer, wife found murdered at GTB Nagar in Ludhiana

No Covid death in Ludhiana district for over a month

Ludhiana development authority officials in the dock

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for DC

Cleaning Rajindra Tank Lake top priority for Patiala DC

Human remains found in car pulled from Bhakra Canal in Patiala

Preneet Kaur inaugurates Arya Girls Sr Sec School building in Patiala

Capacity-building workshop for women leaders

Despite ban, two doctors continue on deputation in Patiala