Kashmir Files 'propaganda': IFFI jury head

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

In a rather controversial end to the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, jury head Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files “propaganda”.

In his address, Lapid said, “We were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. To us, it felt like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

He added that he felt comfortable sharing his feelings on stage, saying that “the spirit of having a festival is to accept a critical discussion which is essential for art and life”.

Lapid made the remarks in front of Union Ministers and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who attended the closing ceremony.

The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was released on March 11. It revolves around the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the Valley.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. In India, the movie has been lauded by the ruling BJP, with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah coming forward to shower praise on the actors’ performances and the content. The film was declared tax-free in most of the BJP-ruled states.