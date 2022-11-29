Kashmir Files 'propaganda': IFFI jury head

New Delhi, November 28
In a rather controversial end to the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, jury head Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files “propaganda”.
In his address, Lapid said, “We were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. To us, it felt like propaganda, a vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”
He added that he felt comfortable sharing his feelings on stage, saying that “the spirit of having a festival is to accept a critical discussion which is essential for art and life”.
Lapid made the remarks in front of Union Ministers and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who attended the closing ceremony.
The Kashmir Files directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was released on March 11. It revolves around the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 from the Valley.
The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles. In India, the movie has been lauded by the ruling BJP, with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah coming forward to shower praise on the actors’ performances and the content. The film was declared tax-free in most of the BJP-ruled states.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’