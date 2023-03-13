Kaushik's death: Delhi farmhouse owner's estranged wife to be grilled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it would question the estranged wife of the owner of the farmhouse, where actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik attended a party a day before his death, following her allegation that her husband “was planning to get rid” of him.

In a complaint addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the woman alleged her husband had borrowed Rs 15 crore from Kaushik and did not wish to return it.

The Delhi Police issued a statement, saying an inquiry had been initiated into the allegations of foul play levelled by the woman. “An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the matter. The woman will be called for questioning and her statement will be recorded,” it said.

This comes a day after the police denied any foul play in the actor’s death. According to them, the post-mortem report stated the preliminary cause of death was cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage associated with coronary artery disease and that the manner of death appeared to be natural.

“Nothing suspicious or objectionable has been found at the spot or from the room of the deceased except for some medicines,” said Rajeev Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to the police, Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, had come to Delhi on Holi, and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at A-5 Pushpanjali, Bijwasan, Delhi. Rai stated they had celebrated Holi till 3 pm. At midnight, the actor called his manager to complain about chest pain. Subsequently, he was taken to a Gurugram hospital, where he was declared brought dead.