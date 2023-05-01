KCR: Rebuilding doesn't mean destruction of old structures

PTI

Hyderabad, April 30

The new secretariat of Telangana has been named after BR Ambedkar with the intention that people’s representatives and the entire government machinery should work to realise the ideals of the Architect of the Indian Constitution, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

Slamming his detractors, KCR said rebuilding of Telangana “does not mean that old structures will be demolished and new edifices will be erected”.

“I want to tell some (political) dwarfs who do not know about the reconstruction of Telangana. Reconstruction of Telangana means reviving all the lakes in the state that remained dry due to lack of attention in the undivided Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He alleged that some forces, which could not digest the urge for reconstruction of Telangana, failed to see the overall development that the state was achieving.

Rao inaugurated the new Secretariat complex, which stands 265 feet tall and is spread over an area of 10.51 lakh sq ft in a sprawling of 28 acres of land here.

Speaking after the inauguration, the CM said he considered it the opportunity of a lifetime to have inaugurated this “magnificent secretariat complex”.

“In order to take forward his (BR Ambedkar) ideals, to make all the employees and ministers who regularly come to the secretariat to remember his name and keep his message in mind while working, we named our secretariat, the epicentre of the state administration after BR Ambedkar,” Rao said.

He further said that the Telangana agitation for a separate state had been peaceful following Gandhian ideology, and statehood was achieved due to Ambedkar’s vision of enshrining Article 3 in the Constitution.