KCR’s party B-team of BJP, will be put to rout, says Cong

New Delhi, July 2
Asserting that the Congress would repeat Karnataka’s victory in the neighbouring state of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Sunday termed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as the B-team of the BJP.
Addressing a jana garjana rally in Khammam district of the poll-bound state, he said the BRS would be put to rout in Telangana just like the BJP in Karnataka. “It was a corrupt government of the BRS, like the BJP in Karnataka, that had been ruling Telangana,” Rahul Gandhi said.
“Before the recent opposition meet was organised, we (Congress) had made it clear that if the BRS would participate, then the Congress won’t attend since they are the B- team of the BJP,” he said.
Attacking CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Rahul said, “Whatever the PM wants, KCR does it because it is the PM that has the remote control of the Telangana CM.”
