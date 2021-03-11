Keep eye on demographics of border areas, DGPs told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

Stressing all states should give top priority to issues relating to national security, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today asked Directors General of Police (DGPs) to remain vigilant against demographic changes taking place in border areas.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day National Security Strategies conference here, Shah said it was the responsibility of the DGPs of the states to ensure all information of technical and strategic importance reached the frontier districts.

He said this was a fight for the future of youth of the country which “we have to win in all circumstances by moving forward unitedly”. Listing out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in North-East and Left-wing extremism as the three serious-most internal security challenges, Shah said, “We have achieved big successes towards defeating them.”

He said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced new laws, increased coordination with states, increased budgetary allocation and ensured optimum use of technology to deal with internal security challenges.

“For the first time in the country, a system — National Automated Finger Print Identification System (NAFIS) — has been developed, which needs to percolate down to the lowest level,” the minister said.