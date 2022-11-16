Keep public interest above politics: SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 15

Noting that public interest has to be kept above politics, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday pulled up the governments of Punjab and Haryana for their failure to implement the measures recommended by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, to resolve the problem of overflooding of the Ghaggar basin that adversely affected farmers in 25 villages in the two states.

Raps Punjab, Haryana over ghaggar flooding Though the major portion of the affected area is Punjab, the state has not taken the matter very seriously… We impress upon the two states to take up the issue very seriously and sincerely. Supreme Court

“It is very unfortunate that after the last orders passed by this court no further concrete steps, except for two meetings of the Ghaggar Standing Committee, are taken either by the Punjab or Haryana on the recommendations made by the CWPRS,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said.

The Bench, which had summoned the Chief Secretaries of both the states, said though the two states had filed status reports, no further concrete steps were taken, except holding meetings.

“The common man is not interested in meetings but is interested in finding out the solution. Every state government should consider the public interest over politics. Though the major portion of the affected area is Punjab, the state has not taken the matter very seriously,” it said in its order.

The Bench gave four weeks to the two states to prepare and submit the proposed detailed project reports.

The next hearing is on

January 3, 2023.