Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal equates Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain with Bhagat Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 16

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today compared Sisodia and jailed minister Satyendar Jain with Shaheed Bhagat Singh, claiming that AAP’s fight with the BJP was the “second freedom struggle.” His remarks came after the CBI served summons on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of Delhi’s excise policy.

“Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s resolute intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendar are today’s Bhagat Singh,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Furious, chairman of the All-India Kisan Congress and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira demanded an apology from the Delhi CM “for equating his corrupt and tainted ministers” with Shaheed Bhagat Singh. “This is sacrilegious. Kejriwal has insulted Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life for the country. The Delhi CM has had the audacity to compare his tainted ministers, who are looting India, with the martyr,” he said, adding that if Kejriwal could tender an unconditional apology to Bikram Singh Majithia, he must have the courage to apologise to the nation for insulting Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, Sisodia said he would fully cooperate in the probe. “A CBI raid at my house continued for 14 hours, nothing was found. They searched my

bank locker but found nothing. They did not find anything in my village. Now, they have called me to the CBI headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and offer full cooperation,” he tweeted.

#arvind kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manish sisodia #satyendar jain #sukhpal khaira