Kejri woos Gujarat lawyers with stipend promise

PTI

Ahmedabad, September 12

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised a monthly stipend for new lawyers in Gujarat and a strong mechanism for their protection, if the AAP forms government after the Assembly polls in December.

Interacting with advocates in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said he would study the Kerala government’s scheme to pay a monthly stipend to young advocates. He assured free electricity to the court chambers on the lines of Delhi and said a “very liberal policy” had been framed in view of the lawyers’ demand for health and life insurance cover.

“I understood that till now, whatever we did for advocates in Delhi was the best. Just now I learnt that Kerala has gone ahead of me. I had no idea about the Kerala scheme (of paying a monthly stipend to young lawyers),” the Delhi CM said.