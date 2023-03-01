Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

New Delhi, March 1
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to the Lieutenant Governor for their appointment to the Cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday.
The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government who were instrumental in steering the national capital through the covid crisis.
AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.
Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money-laundering case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Ukraine-Russia conflict should not overshadow other pressing issues at G20: Foreign Secretary
Says that beyond the desire that the G20 should focus on all...
Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation
The saffron party had on Tuesday termed the resignation of M...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...